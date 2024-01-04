3,037 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,273. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.