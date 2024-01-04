337 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

