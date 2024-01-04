3,402 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,090. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.