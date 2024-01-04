3,468 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 515,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

