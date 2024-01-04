3,578 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kforce Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.