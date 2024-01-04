3,635 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

