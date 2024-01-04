3,654 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $5,689,420 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.6 %

BJ opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

