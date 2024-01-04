48,293 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

