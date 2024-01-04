4,984 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

