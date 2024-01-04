5,131 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 164,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,466,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,074. The company has a market cap of $622.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

