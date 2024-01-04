530 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

