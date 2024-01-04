5,365 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
