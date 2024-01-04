5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley downgraded 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4,863.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.