62,697 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 570,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

