6,514 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

