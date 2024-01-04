6,520 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $89.16.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

