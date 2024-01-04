7,284 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

