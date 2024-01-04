778 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $284.40 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

