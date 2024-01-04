7,940 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 230,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,309,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $65,437,054 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.