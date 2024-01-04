800 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,826,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,468,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

