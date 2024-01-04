8,387 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 701,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,814. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

