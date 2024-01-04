848,588 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 848,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Fluor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Fluor by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 543,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NYSE FLR opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

