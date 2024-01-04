94,705 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

