9,954 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 212,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

