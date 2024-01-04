9,954 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 212,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
