AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 7,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

