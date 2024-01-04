Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 4.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.23 and last traded at $92.74. 243,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,044,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

