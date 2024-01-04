Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 61,529 shares.The stock last traded at $88.69 and had previously closed at $89.63.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

