Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 528,224 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 3.7 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

