Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $190,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.86. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The company has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

