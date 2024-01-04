Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $337.95 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.86. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

