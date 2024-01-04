Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Down 3.3%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. 192,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 295,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Advantest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

