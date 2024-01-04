Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

