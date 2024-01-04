Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

