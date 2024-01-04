Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 28,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,711. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10,101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

