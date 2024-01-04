Advisor Resource Council Buys 2,169 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.