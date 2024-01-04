Advisor Resource Council Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

