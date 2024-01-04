Advisor Resource Council Increases Stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

