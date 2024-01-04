Advisor Resource Council Purchases 925 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

