Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,571 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.