Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 30,140.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

