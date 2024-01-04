Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 498,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

