Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

