Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.37

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.86. Agiliti shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 65,218 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $149,088.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $651,451 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

