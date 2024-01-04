Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.43. 1,204,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,497. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

