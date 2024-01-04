Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.90. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $139.44 and a 12 month high of $216.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.