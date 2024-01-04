Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 29th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.90. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $139.44 and a 52-week high of $216.34.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

