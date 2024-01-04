Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRM. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.