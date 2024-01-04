Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,007,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

BIRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

BIRD stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

