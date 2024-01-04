Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $29.01

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $27.75. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 516,626 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

