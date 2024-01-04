AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,508,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.